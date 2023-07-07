Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch satellite internet service in Mongolia

Mongolia has granted two licences for Elon Musk's SpaceX to operate as an internet service provider using low-orbit satellites, the government said on Friday.

Millions of internet users in Mongolia will be able to access high-speed connection via Starlink, the satellite communications service operated by SpaceX, the government said in a statement.

Starlink has built a fast-growing network of more than 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit that can provide connectivity in remote areas.