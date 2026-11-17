An Apple logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken Aug 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

An Apple logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken Aug 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Apple’s online services, including iCloud, the App Store and Apple Music, have suffered disruptions days after a major Microsoft outage, according to The Guardian.

The outage was reported at 7:06pm GMT on Tuesday, with thousands of users experiencing problems accessing Apple services.

Apple had said the disruption was caused by an “internal update” and was not a cyber attack, The Independent reported.

Thousands of users around the world reported problems with Apple services, while some also experienced difficulties with Apple Pay.

The disruptions affected users’ ability to sign in to iCloud, activate new devices and download updates.

The Independent reported that problems persisted with iCloud account access and sign-ins, while Apple’s education platforms and developer services were also affected.

The disruption varied across regions, some users continued to access certain services, while others faced problems.

Apple Pay users were reportedly unable to make online payments, but contactless payments in physical stores continued to work.

The outage also affected some physical Apple stores, where employees reportedly faced difficulties processing sales and providing technical support to customers, The Independent reported.

The Guardian noted that the disruption came amid a series of technical problems affecting major technology and infrastructure services in the US and elsewhere. Gmail users also reported problems, although the extent of the disruption remained unclear.

Microsoft Outlook users around the world faced problems accessing email and other Office applications last week.

The following day, the US Department of Transportation grounded flights nationwide after a communication system malfunction.

The Guardian said Apple had not immediately responded to its request for comment.