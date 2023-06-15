"We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation," he said.

CISA did not immediately return emails seeking further comment. The FBI and US National Security Agency also did not immediately return emails seeking details on the breaches.

The United States does not expect any "significant impact" from a cyberattack that hit its government agencies, Jen Easterly, the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told MSNBC.

The agency was working to fully figure out the attack's impact and coordinating with other agencies to ensure a remediation, Easterly said.