    বাংলা

    US government agencies hit in global hacking spree

    Several federal agencies has experienced intrusions following the discovery of a weakness in the file transfer software MOVEit

    Reuters
    Published : 15 June 2023, 05:36 PM
    Updated : 15 June 2023, 05:36 PM

    Several US government agencies have been hit in a global hacking campaign that exploited a vulnerability in widely used software, the US cyber watchdog agency said Thursday.

    The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said several federal agencies had experienced intrusions following the discovery of a weakness in the file transfer software MOVEit, Eric Goldstein, the agency's executive assistant director for cybersecurity, said in a statement.

    "We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation," he said.

    CISA did not immediately return emails seeking further comment. The FBI and US National Security Agency also did not immediately return emails seeking details on the breaches.

    The United States does not expect any "significant impact" from a cyberattack that hit its government agencies, Jen Easterly, the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told MSNBC.

    The agency was working to fully figure out the attack's impact and coordinating with other agencies to ensure a remediation, Easterly said.

    RELATED STORIES
    2 die as truck hits autorickshaw in Gazipur
    2 dead in Gazipur road accident
    Another person was seriously injured in the accident and has been admitted to the hospital
    Heatwave scorches Dhaka
    Heatwave scorches Dhaka
    A fresh heatwave has hit swathes of Bangladesh. In Dhaka, people are suffering due to excessive heat whenever they go out in the daytime.
    A view shows the Ukrainian capital at dawn during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 30, 2023.
    Drones hit buildings in Moscow
    ‘All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents,’ Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram messaging channel
    An explosion is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 28, 2023.
    Russia unleashes 'largest' drone attack on Kyiv
    Several districts of Kyiv, by far the largest Ukrainian city with a population of around 3 million, suffered in the overnight attacks, officials said

    Opinion

    Life with and without social media
    Tasneem Hossain
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain