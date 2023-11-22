    বাংলা

    Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

    "I am looking forward to returning to OpenAI," Sam Altman said in a post on X.

    Published : 22 Nov 2023, 06:29 AM
    OpenAI on Wednesday said that it has reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.

    OpenAI on Monday named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO, while outgoing chief Sam Altman moved to backer Microsoft.

    Altman's sacking angered current and former employees and worried them over how an upcoming $86 billion share sale could be affected by the sudden management upheaval.

