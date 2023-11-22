Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

Dozens of staffers internally announced they were quitting OpenAI on Sunday night
OpenAI on Wednesday said that it has reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.
"I am looking forward to returning to OpenAI," Sam Altman said in a post on X.
OpenAI on Monday named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO, while outgoing chief Sam Altman moved to backer Microsoft.
Altman's sacking angered current and former employees and worried them over how an upcoming $86 billion share sale could be affected by the sudden management upheaval.