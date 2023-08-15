    বাংলা

    Russia fines Reddit for first time for not deleting 'banned content'

    Reddit joins a list of sites under scrutiny in Russia for failing to remove content including Wikimedia, Twitch, and Google

    Reuters
    Published : 15 August 2023, 09:03 AM
    Updated : 15 August 2023, 09:03 AM

    Russia on Tuesday fined social media site Reddit for the first time for not deleting "banned content" that it said contained "fake" information about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, RIA reported on Tuesday, citing a Moscow court.

    Reddit joins a list of sites under scrutiny in Russia for failing to remove content that Moscow deems illegal, including Wikimedia, streaming service Twitch, and Google.

    RIA said the court had fined Reddit 2 million roubles ($20,365). Reddit did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

    Since invading Ukraine last year, Russia has tightened controls over coverage of the conflict by media and bloggers, introducing tougher punishments for "discrediting" the actions of its armed forces or publishing false information about them.

    RELATED STORIES
    National flag flies over the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2022.
    Russian central bank hikes rates by 350 bp to 12% in extraordinary meeting
    The extraordinary rate meeting came after the rouble plummeted past the 100 threshold against the dollar on Monday
    FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Arkady Volozh, co-founder and chief executive of Yandex, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, Jun 7, 2019.
    Fear of tech 'brain drain' prevents Russia from seizing Yandex for now
    Around 100,000 IT specialists left Russia in 2022, and according to an expert, nationalisation would lead to the search engine being reduced to nothing
    Emergency personnel work near a damaged office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow Russia, August 1, 2023.
    Drone hits tower housing Russian ministries
    A Ukrainian presidential adviser said Moscow should expect more drone attacks and "more war”
    Ukrainian servicemen fire from a tank towards Russian troops near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine Mar 7, 2023.
    Russian journalist killed near Ukraine frontline
    A war correspondent for Russia's RIA news agency was killed, and three other Russian journalists were wounded by shelling

    Opinion

    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?
    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt
    'Greenlash' fuels fears for Europe's environmental ambitions