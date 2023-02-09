Google to beef up search with AI, setting stage for showdown with Bing

Alphabet's Google on Wednesday said it will enhance search results with generative AI features, in its latest salvo against Microsoft which laid out plans a day earlier to improve its rival search engine Bing.

Microsoft is hoping new features can revive its Bing platform and take a shot at Google's dominance of online search which drives a lucrative ad business earning $100 billion in sales last year.

Adding generative AI to search results will create text or visual responses to prompts and enable users to interact with information in "entirely new ways", Google said.

"As we continue to bring generative AI technologies into our products, the only limit to search will be your imagination," Google's senior vice present Prabhakar Raghavan said at an event in Paris.