    বাংলা

    Ubisoft CEO says still open to other partners after Tencent deal

    As part of its plan to return to growth, Ubisoft is aiming to deploy its three 'pillar' games - 'Assassin's Creed', 'Far Cry' and 'Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six' - on all digital platforms

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 05:11 AM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 05:11 AM

    Ubisoft , France's biggest video games maker, is still open to other partners after a deal in which China's Tencent will raise its stake in the company, its co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot said on Thursday.

    Guillemot's comments, made at a closed press event whose content the company asked not to be made public before a showcase event online on Saturday, came on the heels of a rough day for Ubisoft's stock, which tumbled 17% after the group announced Tencent would become its single biggest shareholder with an overall stake of 11%.

    The deal values the "Assassin's Creed" maker at about $10 billion.

    "We remain totally independent and we can act with any outside company if we want to," said Guillemot, who along his four brothers founded Ubisoft in 1986. "That was a big negotiation with Tencent," he added. "We can do whatever we want."

    Traders and analysts have said the Tencent deal, which sees the world's largest games firm by revenue enter into a shareholder pact with the Guillemots, removed the speculative appeal of Ubisoft shares.

    The group has long been seen as a takeover target as the Guillemots hold a minority stake in the group. Still, the Guillemot brothers managed to fend off a raid by French tycoon Vincent Bollore via his media group Vivendi.

    Smaller mobile video game maker Gameloft, formerly led by Yves Guillemot's brother Michel, was gobbled up by Vivendi six years ago.

    The secretive siblings, sons of agricultural traders from a small town in Brittany, western France, have vowed to protect their independence, a goal which Yves Guillemot, 62, reasserted on Thursday. "Our first intention is to own our destiny," he said.

    MEANINGFUL PROGRESS

    That prospect was tested recently by a combination of weak financial results and allegations of sexual harassment, that led to a revamp of the company's governance and pledges to change a corporate culture described as sexist by some former employees.

    "Yes, we stumbled, and we acknowledge that", Guillemot said. "We learned a lot along the way and have made meaningful progress with concrete action plans collectively led by our leaders."

    Ubisoft burnt through about 200 million euros in cash operationally during its 2020/2021 financial year, having generated 169 million of operational cash flow the year before.

    The company's financial woes came on top of several delays in the release of new video games and heightened pressure on management, in the midst of a boom and M&A wave in the video game industry.

    These were notably marked by Microsoft's plan to acquire "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.

    As part of its plan to return to growth, Ubisoft is aiming to deploy its three "pillar" games - "Assassin's Creed", "Far Cry" and "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six" - on all digital platforms, Guillemot said.

    The group aims for these three brands to reach a total of 3 billion euros in annual revenue within five years, Guillemot said.

    Guillemot said "Assassin's Creed" will release its next edition "Mirage" in 2023. Ubisoft is also partnering with streaming platform Netflix to develop three original mobile games, including one based on Assassin's Creed.

    RELATED STORIES
    Google, Apple facing anti-competitive complaint in Mexico
    Google, Apple facing anti-competitive complaint in Mexico
    The tech firms are accused of taking advantage of their monopoly in app stores to tie use of their own payment processing systems for in-app purchases
    Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 million in June settlement
    Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7m in June settlement
    The whistleblower, who was fired in January and was the company's security head, accused Twitter of making misleading statements about its defences against hackers and spam accounts
    New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia
    New iPhone will be available in Russia
    Russian mobile network MTS was already selling the new iPhone 14 models on pre-order. Prices start from 84,990 roubles ($1,398) for the 128GB version
    Apple unveils iPhone 14 with emergency satellite messaging, Ultra Watch
    Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite messaging
    It is capable of sending a call for help via satellite during an emergency and has crash-detection ability

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher