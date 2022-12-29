    বাংলা

    India's 5G smartphone shipments to cross 4G shipments in 2023

    5G handset share in the lower-price band (less than 20,000 rupees) is expected to surge to 30% in 2023 from 4% last year

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Dec 2022, 10:10 AM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2022, 10:10 AM

    India's 5G smartphone shipments will exceed that of 4G shipments by the end of next year, driven by the mass adoption of the high-speed network and the rise in sale of handsets in the lower-price bands, market research firm Counterpoint said on Thursday.

    Although India's overall smartphone shipments are estimated to see a yearly decline this year due to component supply issues and macroeconomic factors, 5G will continue to push smartphone demand in 2023 as well, Counterpoint added.

    5G data speed in India is expected to be about 10 times faster than that of 4G, with the network seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

    5G handset share in the lower-price band (less than 20,000 rupees or $241.55) is expected to surge to 30% in 2023 from 4% last year, Counterpoint said.

    India's telecom leader Reliance is working with Alphabet Inc's Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone after it emerged as the biggest spender in India's $19 billion 5G spectrum auction in August.

    Cumulative 5G smartphone shipments will cross the 100-million mark in the second quarter of 2023 and surpass 4G smartphone shipments by the end of next year, according to Counterpoint.

    The analysis firm expects limitations like component supply shortages, inflation, geopolitical conflicts and limited availability of 5G networks to ease by the end of 2023, leading to the mass adoption of 5G.

    Meanwhile, the Indian government is looking to push Apple, Samsung and other mobile phone manufacturers to prioritise rolling out software upgrades to support 5G in the country as many models are not ready for the recently launched high-speed service, according to reports.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Smartphone displaying Facebook logo wrapped with jute rope.
    Rising online crackdowns across Asia target citizens
    Over three-quarters of the world's over 4.5 billion internet users live in countries where authorities punish online expression, according to Freedom House
    Twitter logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, Dec 19, 2022.
    Twitter restores suicide prevention feature
    Its elimination had led some consumer safety groups and Twitter users to express concerns about the well-being of its vulnerable users
    The logo of Huawei is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech, in Paris, France, May 16, 2019.
    Huawei reaps more patent royalties than it pays out for 2nd straight year
    Huawei generated about $1.2 billion globally from licenses over the three years ended 2021. The figures are small relative to the billions of dollars in annual sales the company has lost due to the US ...
    A view shows a communication tower next to an Orthodox church in Vladivostok, Russia Nov 9, 2022.
    Calls, internet seen deteriorating after Nokia, Ericsson leave Russia
    The withdrawal of Nokia and Ericsson could have a more profound impact on Russian daily life, eventually making something as simple as a phone call, difficult

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher