Meta tells Australia inquiry it will label government-affiliated accounts

Social media giant Meta Platforms, owner of Facebook and Instagram, plans to label government-affiliated accounts on its new Twitter-like platform Threads, an executive told an Australian inquiry on foreign interference on Tuesday.

"Areas such as labels for state-affiliated media and fact-checking are all areas where we see a lot of value, and it's our aspiration to build that out expeditiously," Josh Machin, Meta's head of public policy for Australia, told the Senate inquiry.

The disclosure comes less than a week after Meta launched Threads, which is widely seen as similar to the microblogging site Twitter.

Twitter has removed tags from government-affiliated accounts since billionaire Elon Musk took it private in 2022, bringing complaints about degrading users' media literacy.