Beijing jabs in US-China tech fight with chip material export curbs

EXPORT PERMITS, DISRUPTION WORRIES

US semiconductor wafer maker AXT Inc, which has manufacturing facilities in China, said on Monday its Chinese subsidiary Tongmei would apply for permits to keep exporting gallium and germanium substrate products from China.

"We are actively pursuing the necessary permits and are working to minimize any potential disruption to our customers," said AXT CEO Morris Young.

A manager at a China-based germanium producer said his company had received several queries from buyers in Europe, Japan and the US hoping to stockpile product before the export controls take effect. The buyers were anticipating it could take as long as two months to obtain export permits.

"Offer prices in the domestic market and the export market have increased to 10,000 yuan ($1,380) per kg and over $1,500 per kg, respectively," he said.

While the industry had expected to see some export controls for these metals, the timing had caught it by surprise, he said.

Some downstream users with long-term sales contracts "are vexed about a possible jump in raw material prices, as it raises their production costs and may cause them losses", he said, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.

Government officials in Taiwan and South Korea, however, downplayed any disruption from the curbs.

Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said the short-term impact would not be large, but they would pay attention to how the situation may play out in the long term.

South Korea's industry ministry said in a statement the country had sufficient stockpiles of gallium while there were other sources of germanium.

Shares in some metal producers rose on Tuesday, with Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co jumping 10% by the daily upper limit, and Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co 600497.SS climbing 7%.

Shares of Australian rare earths producers also rallied as investors placed bets that more curbs could be imposed. Shares in Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX, the world's largest producer of rare earths outside of China, rose 4%.

ESCALATION RISK

China's controls come as Washington mulls new restrictions on the shipment of high-tech microchips to China, following a series of curbs in recent years.

The United States and the Netherlands are also expected to further restrict sales of chipmaking equipment to China's chipmakers this summer, part of efforts to prevent their technology from being used by China's military.