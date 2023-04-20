Huawei launches in-house software system after being cut off from US services

"We were cut off from the old ERP system and other core operation and management systems three years ago," said Tao Jingwen, a Huawei board member and president of its quality, business process and IT management department.

"Today we are proud to announce that we have broken through that blockade, we have survived!"

The in-house Meta-ERP has been rolled out across 80% of the company's business, Huawei said in a news release.

While Tao's speech did not mention if Huawei intended to commercialise its ERP system and compete with the likes of Oracle and SAP, it provides a potential new business line for the company which has been expanding into areas in a bid to survive under US pressure.

In May 2019, the US Commerce Department added Huawei to a trade blacklist over alleged security concerns the company denies.

The listing and several successive rounds of trade sanctions hobbled Huawei's ability to source items made with US technology.