Since generative AI, which uses data to create new content like ChatGPT's human-sounding prose, became wildly popular this year, lawmakers around the world began considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology to national security and the economy.

The US lags the EU in tackling artificial intelligence regulation. In June, EU lawmakers agreed to a set of draft rules where systems like ChatGPT would have to disclose AI-generated content, help distinguish so-called deep-fake images from real ones and ensure safeguards against illegal content.

US Senate Majority Chuck Schumer in June called for "comprehensive legislation" to advance and ensure safeguards on artificial intelligence.

Congress is considering a bill that would require political ads to disclose whether AI was used to create imagery or other content.

Biden, who hosted executives from the seven companies at the White House on Friday, said he is also working on developing an executive order and bipartisan legislation on AI technology.

"We'll see more technology change in the next 10 years, or even in the next few years, than we've seen in the last 50 years. That has been an astounding revelation to me, quite frankly," Biden said.