Google settles $5 billion consumer privacy lawsuit

They said his turned Google into an "unaccountable trove of information" by letting the company learn about their friends, hobbies, favorite foods, shopping habits, and "potentially embarrassing things" they seek out online.

In August, Rogers rejected Google's bid to dismiss the lawsuit.

She said it was an open question whether Google had made a legally binding promise not to collect users' data when they browsed in private mode. The judge cited Google's privacy policy and other statements by the company that suggested limits on what information it might collect.

Filed in 2020, the lawsuit covered "millions" of Google users since Jun 1, 2016, and sought at least $5,000 in damages per user for violations of federal wire-tapping and California privacy laws.

The case is Brown et al v Google LLC et al, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 20-03664.