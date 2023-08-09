Norway fines Facebook owner Meta over privacy breaches

It had until Aug 4 to prove to the regulator that it had addressed the issue.

"As of next Monday, a daily fine of 1 million Krone will start to apply," Tobias Judin, head of Datatilsynet's international section told Reuters.

The fine will run until November 3 but Datatilsynet can make it permanent by referring its decision to the European Data Protection Board, which has the power to do so, if it agrees with the Norwegian regulator's decision.

That could also widen the decision's territorial scope to the rest of Europe. Datatilsynet had yet to take this step.

Meta last week said it intends to ask users in the European Union for their consent before allowing businesses to target advertising based on what they view on its services such as Facebook and Instagram.

Judin said that step was not enough. Meta had to stop the processing of personal data immediately, and until that consent mechanism was up and running.

"According to Meta, this will take several months, at the very earliest, for them to implement ... And we don't know what the consent mechanism will look like," Judin said.