Thirty years on, author Neal Stephenson discusses his metaverse vision with Meta

The author who first envisioned the metaverse 30 years ago sat down on Wednesday with a top executive from the company investing billions in building it and agreed there were formidable hurdles to bringing it to the masses.

Neal Stephenson, who coined the term in his 1992 novel "Snowcrash", and Chris Cox, the chief product officer at Meta, laid out an array of engineering breakthroughs needed to allow millions of people to move seamlessly through immersive virtual worlds displayed on head-mounted devices.

"We're in the very early version, the Xerox PARC era," said Cox at a World Economic Forum panel, referring to the company that developed the mouse and other fundamental computer technologies 50 years ago.

"We've got a ways to go," said Stephenson, who as well as writing science fiction has worked for technology companies including rocket maker Blue Origin. "It's really just in the last couple of years that everything has come together."