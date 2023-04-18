From iPhone 3G to first retail store: Apple's 15-year journey in India

It took Apple Inc 15 years from when it first started selling its iPhone in India to having a company-run retail store in now the world's second biggest smartphone market, one where it has faced several business challenges.

As Apple opens its first stores, here is a timeline of its journey in India, where the US firm's contract manufacturers are increasingly making iPhones.

August 2008: iPhone 3G made its debut in India minus the mass hysteria and winding queues that had marked its launch in the US, Europe and parts of Asia.

January 2016: Apple files an application with India's government to set up its own stores in India.

May 2016: Apple chief Tim Cook met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for the first time as the company looks at plotting an expansion strategy.

June 2016: India relaxes its investment rules for foreign retailers, clearing way for giants such as Apple and IKEA to set up stores in the country.