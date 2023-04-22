Tesla wins bellwether trial over Autopilot car crash

Hsu broke down in tears outside the courtroom after the jury delivered its verdict. One of her attorneys, Donald Slavik, expressed disappointment with the result. Tesla attorney Michael Carey declined to comment.

Ed Walters, who teaches a course on autonomous vehicles at Georgetown Law, called the verdict a "huge win" for Tesla.

"This case should be a wakeup call to Tesla owners: they can't over-rely on Autopilot, and they really need to be ready to take control and Tesla is not a self-driving system," he said.

CRITICAL TIME FOR TESLA

Tesla calls its driver-assistant systems Autopilot or Full Self-Driving, but says the features do not make cars autonomous, and drivers should be "prepared to take over at any moment." The company introduced Autopilot in 2015, and the first fatal accident in the US was reported in 2016. That case never went to trial.

The Hsu trial unfolded in Los Angeles Superior Court over three weeks, with testimony from three Tesla engineers. The company has been bracing for a spate of other trials related to the semi-automated driving system, which Musk has claimed is safer than human drivers.

The main question in Autopilot cases was who is responsible for an accident while a car is in driver-assistant Autopilot mode - a human driver, the machine, or both?

"When fatalities are involved, and they are on highways, jury perspectives can be different," said Raj Rajkumar, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University.