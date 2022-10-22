Google calls India antitrust watchdog's Android decision a 'setback' for consumers

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday that the Indian antitrust watchdog's decision to fine it 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices was a "major setback" for consumers and businesses in the country.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said Google leveraged its dominant position in markets such as online search and app store for Android to protect the position of its apps like Chrome and YouTube in mobile Web browsers and online video hosting.