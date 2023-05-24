US lawmaker demands action against Chinese chip firm CXMT after Micron

The US Commerce Department should put trade curbs on Chinese memory chip maker Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) after Beijing earlier this week banned the sale of some chips by US-based Micron Technology Inc, the chair of the US House of Representatives' committee on China said on Tuesday.

The restrictions by China's cyberspace regulator against Micron are the latest in a widening trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. The move by China sparked tough language from key lawmakers and the White House.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday the Chinese announcement on Micron was "not based in fact."

The White House said the Commerce Department was "engaged directly" with China over Micron, a maker of memory chips that are essential for products from cell phones to data centre servers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, also said Tuesday he is talking to the broader business community and allies about the issue.