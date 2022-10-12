    বাংলা

    SpaceX to seek permit for Starlink services in India

    Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm have already applied for the permit

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Oct 2022, 03:04 AM
    Updated : 12 Oct 2022, 03:04 AM

    Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to seek a permit to launch satellite internet services in India under its Starlink brand, becoming the third company to apply for such a permit, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

    SpaceX will also seek statutory approvals from the government for landing rights and market access, the report said, adding that it is likely to seek approvals from Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to set up local gateways.

    SpaceX and DoT did not immediately respond to requests for comment after regular hours.

    Earlier this year, the Indian government asked Starlink to refund all its pre-orders until it received licences to operate in the country.

    SpaceX will "very shortly" apply for a Global Mobile Personal Communications By Satellite (GMPCS) services licence to Indian authorities, the report said, without giving further details. Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm have already applied for the permit.

    RELATED STORIES
    Meta's Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset sits on a charging dock along with its two controllers, in this undated handout picture.
    Meta unveils Quest Pro headset
    The new headset, unveiled at Meta's annual Connect conference, will hit shelves on Oct 25 at a price of $1,500
    The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, US, October 23, 2020.
    Some Apple workers in Australia vote to strike over pay
    A union representing Australian employees of iPhone maker Apple Inc voted to strike due to lack of progress on wage negotiations
    Credit:
    Philippines makes cellphone SIM registration compulsory
    The country's telecoms providers, which have blocked more than 1 billion spam and suspicious text messages this year, welcomed the new measure
    Apple AirPods are displayed during a media event in San Francisco, California, US Sept 7, 2016.
    Apple AirPods to be made in India: IT ministry
    The country is set to manufacture the iPhone 14 at Foxconn's facility near Chennai in southern India

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher