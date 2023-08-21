AI use rising in influence campaigns online, but impact limited: US cyber firm

Yet, the impact of such campaigns was limited. "From an effectiveness standpoint, not a lot of wins there," she said. "They really haven't changed the course of the threat landscape just yet."

China has denied U.S. accusations of involvement in such influence campaigns in the past.

Mandiant, which helps public and private organisations respond to digital breaches, said it hadn't yet seen AI play a key role in threats from Russia, Iran, China, or North Korea. AI use for digital intrusions is expected to remain low in the near term, the researchers said.

"Thus far, we haven't seen a single incident response where AI played a role," said Joyce. "They haven't really been brought into any kind of practical usage that outweighs what could be done with normal tooling that we've seen."

But she added: "We can be very confident that this is going to be a problem that gets bigger over time."