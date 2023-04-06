The filings by Match and Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) mark the latest tussle between Google and rival companies, which have repeatedly criticised the US company for what they say are unfair business restrictions.

"Google's policy change of a charging service fee even on transactions processed by third-party payment processors ... has detrimental consequences for users and app developers," the 15-page confidential March complaint by ADIF said.

Google, which declined to comment, has previously said the service fee supports investments in Google Play app store and the Android mobile operating system, ensuring it distributes it for free, and covers developer tools and analytic services.

Details of the ADIF and Match filings, which were reviewed by Reuters on Thursday, have not previously been reported. ADIF, Match and the CCI did not respond to requests for comment.