    বাংলা

    Google, Microsoft CEOs called to AI meeting at White House

    In April, Biden said it remains to be seen whether AI is dangerous but underscored that technology companies had a responsibility to ensure their products were safe

    Nandita Bose
    Published : 3 May 2023, 02:03 AM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 02:03 AM

    The chief executives of Alphabet Inc's Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and top administration officials to discuss key artificial intelligence (AI) issues on Thursday, said a White House official.

    The invitation seen by Reuters to the CEOs noted President Joe Biden's "expectation that companies like yours must make sure their products are safe before making them available to the public."

    Concerns about fast-growing AI technology include privacy violations, bias and worries it could proliferate scams and misinformation.

    In April, Biden said it remains to be seen whether AI is dangerous but underscored that technology companies had a responsibility to ensure their products were safe. Social media had already illustrated the harm that powerful technologies can do without the right safeguards, he said.

    The administration has also been seeking public comments on proposed accountability measures for AI systems, as concerns grow about its impact on national security and education.

    On Monday, deputies from the White House Domestic Policy Council and White House Office of Science and Technology Policy wrote in a blog post about how the technology can pose a serious risk to workers.

    The Thursday meeting will be attended by Biden's Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Director of the National Economic Council Lael Brainard and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo among others, said the White House official who did not wish to be named.

    The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    ChatGPT, an AI program that recently grabbed the public's attention for its ability to write answers quickly to a wide range of queries, in particular has attracted U.S. lawmakers' attention as it has grown to be the fastest-growing consumer application in history with more than 100 million monthly active users.

    "I think we should be cautious with AI, and I think there should be some government oversight because it is a danger to the public," Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said last month in a television interview.

    RELATED STORIES
    USDona President Joe Biden addresses the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, US, April 29, 2023.
    Biden attacks news outlets
    Biden said news outlets used "lies told for profit and power" to stir up hatred, as he coupled his remarks with pointed jokes about Fox News
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on "actions to advance environmental justice" prior to signing an executive order in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US, Apr 21, 2023.
    'Too much for him': Russians react to Biden's reelection bid
    "Maybe he has some magic pills, then maybe he will succeed, who knows?" Moscow resident Dmitry said
    US President Joe Biden hosts the 2023 Teacher of the Year event at the White House in Washington, US, Apr 24, 2023.
    Biden makes 2024 presidential run official
    The US president makes his announcement in a slickly produced video released by his new campaign team, in which he declares it is his job to defend American democracy
    Chef Edward Lee, and White House chefs Cris Comerford and Susie Morrison display food during a media preview hosted by US first lady Jill Biden ahead of a White House State Dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, Apr 24, 2023.
    Biden's S Korea state dinner menu unveiled
    The first lady worked with Chef Edward Lee, author of "Smoke & Pickles" and "Buttermilk Graffiti," along with the White House chefs to design the menu

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury