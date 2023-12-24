Lapsus$ hacker who targeted Uber and Grand Theft Auto maker indefinitely detained

A teenage member of the Lapsus$ hacking group was on Thursday sentenced to indefinite detention in hospital for hacking Uber and fintech firm Revolut, and for blackmailing the developers of best-selling video game "Grand Theft Auto".

Arion Kurtaj, 18, embarked on a solo cybercrime spree in September 2022 while on police bail for earlier offences.

He targeted Revolut, accessing around 5,000 Revolut customers' information, and then Uber two days later, causing nearly $3 million of damage to Uber, prosecutors said.

Kurtaj then hacked Rockstar Games and threatened to release the source code for the company's planned "Grand Theft Auto" sequel in a Slack message to all Rockstar staff.