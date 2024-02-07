Snap misses revenue estimate, shares plunge 30 percent

"Obviously, we wish we were moving faster, but we're working as hard as we can," Spiegel said.

Revenue in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 was $1.36 billion, missing the consensus analyst estimate of $1.38 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company's full year revenue for 2023 was $4.6 billion, unchanged from the previous year.

Snap announced on Monday it would lay off 10 percent of staff, or 528 employees, in order to "invest incrementally" in the company's growth over time.

In a letter to shareholders on Tuesday, Snap said it would shift more of its focus this year to increasing Snapchat's user base and investing in markets where the tech company earns the most money, including North America and Europe.

Snap's user numbers in North America were stagnant in the fourth quarter, while users in Europe grew by just 4 million compared with the previous year.

Spiegel said Snap would work on "resurrecting people who (previously) tried Snapchat or weren't coming into the service as often."

Daily active users totaled 414 million in the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates of 411.6 million.

Most of the growth occurred in regions outside North America and Europe, which generate less advertising revenue.

Snap said it expects daily active users will grow to 420 million and forecast revenue between $1.1 billion and $1.14 billion in the first quarter. Analysts were expecting $1.1 billion.

Shares of Snap plunged 33 percent to $11.72 in after-market trading following the results and the conference call.