    বাংলা

    Spanish hospital deploys four-armed robot in lung transplant

    The pioneering procedure was performed on a 65-year-old man who required a lung transplant due to pulmonary fibrosis

    Reuters
    Published : 17 April 2023, 12:12 PM
    Updated : 17 April 2023, 12:12 PM

    A Spanish hospital carried out a lung transplant using a pioneering technique with a robot and a new access route that no longer requires separating the ribs and opening up the chest, experts said on Monday.

    Surgeons at Vall d'Hebron hospital in Barcelona used a four-arm robot dubbed "Da Vinci" to cut a small section of the patient's skin, fat and muscle to remove the damaged lung and insert a new one through an eight-centimetre incision in the lower part of the sternum, just above the diaphragm.

    The new procedure is less painful for the patient, they said, as the wound closes easily, and is safer than the traditional method which requires a 30-centimetre incision and a very delicate post-operative period.

    "We believe it is a technique that will improve patients' life quality, the post-surgery period and reduce pain. We hope this technique will eventually spread to more centres," Albert Jauregui, head of the Thoracic Surgery and Lung Transplants Department at Vall d’Hebron, told reporters on Monday.

    The pioneering procedure, which until now has only been used to treat lung cancer, was performed on Xavier, a 65-year-old man who required a lung transplant due to pulmonary fibrosis.

    Xavier said he benefited from the new technique.

    "The result is that I can talk to you and tell a bit of my story," he said.

    Spain is a global leader in organ transplants, with an average of 7 donors and 15 transplants per day in 2022, according to Spanish health ministry data.

    RELATED STORIES
    UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin attends a news conference during the 46th UEFA congress in Vienna, Austria, May 11, 2022.
    Barca refereeing scandal one of most serious in football: Ceferin
    The alleged payments of 7.3 million euros were made by Barcelona to firms owned by the former vice president of the refereeing committee of the Spanish Football Association
    LaLiga - Getafe v FC Barcelona - Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain - April 16, 2023 FC Barcelona's Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
    Barca held to another goalless draw
    Barca, who were held by visitors Girona last weekend, still have a healthy lead over second-placed Real Madrid
    Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - Second Leg - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - April 5, 2023 Real Madrid's KarimBenzema celebrates scoring their fourth goal to complete his hat-trick REUTERS
    Benzema hat-trick sends Real into Copa final
    Real Madrid thrash arch-rivals and league leaders Barcelona 4-0 to reach the Copa del Rey final in stunning fashion
    Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Girona - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Apr 10, 2023 Girona's Santiago Bueno with teammates celebrate after the match. REUTERS
    Below par Barcelona held to 0-0 draw by Girona in LaLiga
    Barca came closest to scoring but Ronald Araujo’s shot in the first half did not completely cross the goalline before Girona goalkeeper clawed it clear

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp