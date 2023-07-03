Apple scales back Vision Pro production plans on design challenges

Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare, Apple's only assembler of the device, was preparing to make fewer than 400,000 units of Vision Pro in 2024, the newspaper said, citing two people close to Apple and Luxshare.

Apple had an earlier internal sales target of 1 million units of the headset in the first 12 months, as per the FT report. Apple and Luxshare did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone maker has asked two China-based suppliers for enough components for 130,000 to 150,000 units in the first year, FT said, adding that plans for a more affordable version of the device have been pushed back.

A major difficulty in the production process is the manufacturing of the micro-OLED displays for the device, FT reported. Apple was unhappy with the yield of micro-OLEDs that are free of defects, the report said.