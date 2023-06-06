What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset

Apple Inc on Monday let analysts and media, including Reuters, try its $3,499 Vision Pro headset.

What is immediately clear is the device is not yet meant for a mass market: a test drive requires a setup session with Apple staff and a quick visit with a vision specialist to ensure the headset fits and functions as intended. And the price tag is likely to keep all but the most dedicated Apple fans and business users away.

Instead of starting with a consumer version and working up to a "Pro" model, Apple is starting with the premium tier and hoping to bring prices down as the technology matures, said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst with Creative Strategies.