After Musk tirade, X faces prospect of more advertisers fleeing

In a memo to employees on Thursday, which was seen by Reuters, X Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino said Musk's interview was "candid and profound," and encouraged staff to watch it. She reiterated that X's mission is to be an open platform without censorship.

"Our principles do not have a price tag, nor will they be compromised - ever," the memo said.

The Tesla chief also acknowledged that an extended boycott by advertisers could bankrupt X, formerly Twitter, but suggested that the public would blame the brands and not him for a potential collapse.

However, Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg said: "If anyone is killing X, it's Elon Musk - not advertisers."

"Should X collapse, an autopsy would reveal a series of platform policy decisions, staffing cuts, tweets and antagonistic comments by Musk that have driven away X's primary source of revenue," Enberg said.

An executive at a major global ad-buying firm, who declined to be named, said only one major client was continuing to advertise on X.

"(Musk) seems to be hell bent on destroying the platform," the executive said.

X risks not only losing corporate advertisers, but also money from political candidates, a revenue stream that reopened after the platform lifted a ban on political ads. US political ad spending in 2024 - when a presidential election will be held - is expected to reach a record $10.2 billion, according to AdImpact, which tracks political ads.

Mike Nellis, CEO of Authentic, a digital marketing agency that works with Democratic candidates including US President Joe Biden, said he planned to speak with all his clients about whether or not to spend on X.

"Telling major advertisers and Bob Iger to go F themselves might be the final nail in the coffin," Nellis said.