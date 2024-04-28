Google asks court to throw out US advertising case

Alphabet Inc's Google on Friday asked a federal court in Virginia to reject a US government lawsuit accusing the advertising and search giant of anticompetitive practices in the online advertising marketplace.

The Justice Department, which filed the advertising lawsuit in January 2023, accused the company of abusing its dominance of the digital advertising business and argued that it should be forced to sell its ad manager suite.

Google’s online advertising network, which includes ad manager, brought in 12% of the company’s revenue in 2021 and also plays a vital role in the search engine and cloud company's overall sales.

Google argued on Friday that the DOJ's case went "beyond the boundaries of antitrust law," saying it does not regulate the internet company's conduct at issue.

The company added that the government's case was "doomed" because it attacked business acts that "are lawful choices about whom to do business with and product improvements that benefited Google’s customers."