Epic Games alleges Google not complying with Indian antitrust order

US firm Epic Games is challenging Google in an Indian tribunal for not complying with some portions of an antitrust directive, alleging that the tech giant is not hosting the gaming company's app store on Google's Play Store app.

Epic's claims are the latest legal issues to plague the Alphabet Inc unit in India. Last month, after losing a legal fight with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Google said it will make changes to its Android business model including stopping its practice of forcing device makers to pre-install a bouquet of Google apps such as YouTube or Chrome.

However, Epic claimed in a Feb 9 filing with an appeals tribunal in New Delhi that Google has not complied with a part of the CCI directive that Google should host third-party app stores on Play Store and allow apps to be downloaded freely without using Play Store, a practice called "sideloading", according to a copy of Epic's submissions reviewed by Reuters.