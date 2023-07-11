Threads, like other would-be rivals, bears a strong resemblance to Twitter. It allows posts that are up to 500 characters long and supports links, photos and videos of up to 5 minutes.

The app also does not yet have a direct messaging function and lacks a desktop version that certain users, such as business organisations, rely on.

It also currently lacks hashtags and keyword search functions, which limits its appeal to advertisers and its utility as a place for following real-time events like users frequently do on Twitter.

Still, analysts said the turmoil at Twitter, including an uproar over recently imposed limits on the number on tweets users can see, could help Threads to attract those groups.

Currently, there are no ads on the Threads app and Zuckerberg said the company would only think about monetisation once there was a clear path to 1 billion users.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said last week Meta was not trying to replace Twitter and that Threads aimed to focus on light subjects like sports, music, fashion and design.

He acknowledged that politics and hard news are inevitably going to show up on Threads, in what would be a challenge for the app pitching itself as the "friendly" option for public discourse online.

Meta shares were up 0.7% on Monday and have gained more than 140% so far this year.