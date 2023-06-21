Gannett sues Google, alleges online ad monopoly

Gannett, the largest US newspaper chain and publisher of USA Today, on Tuesday sued Google for trying to corner the market for online advertising by monopolising ad technology.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Gannett, which has more than 200 daily newspapers, said Google's control over tools for buying and selling online ads forces publishers to sell more cheap ad space to the Alphabet Inc unit.

Gannett said this leaves Google with "exorbitant monopoly profits," and "dramatically less revenue" for publishers and its ad technology rivals.

"Digital advertising is the lifeblood of the online economy," Gannett Chief Executive Mike Reed said in an opinion published in USA Today. "Without free and fair competition for digital ad space, publishers cannot invest in their newsrooms."