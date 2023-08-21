AI-generated art cannot receive copyrights, US court says

A work of art created by artificial intelligence without any human input cannot be copyrighted under United States law, a US court in Washington, D.C., has ruled.

Only works with human authors can receive copyrights, US District Judge Beryl Howell said on Friday, affirming the US Copyright Office's rejection of an application filed by computer scientist Stephen Thaler on behalf of his DABUS system.

The Friday decision follows losses for Thaler on bids for US patents covering inventions he said were created by DABUS, short for Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience.

Thaler has also applied for DABUS-generated patents in other countries including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia and Saudi Arabia with limited success.

Thaler's attorney Ryan Abbott said on Monday that he and his client strongly disagree with the decision and will appeal. The Copyright Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.