Dell to slash over 6,000 jobs amid 'uncertain market future'

Dell Technologies Inc is cutting about 6,650 jobs, or 5 percent of its global workforce, as it struggles with a slump in the personal computer market and braces for a potential recession.

The move on Monday aligns Dell with a raft of US companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Alphabet Inc that have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates.

Dell had already rolled out cost-cutting moves such as a hiring pause and limits on travel as it dealt with a post-pandemic collapse in PC sales, which account more than half of its revenue.