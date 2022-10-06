What is an 'everything app' and why does Elon Musk want to make one?

Why is Elon Musk suddenly thinking about creating an "everything app," and what does that even mean?

The question arose on Tuesday after the billionaire chief executive of Tesla Inc reversed course on his earlier decision not to buy Twitter Inc. Musk is now willing to proceed with his original plan to buy the social media company for $44 billion and late on Tuesday he tweeted: "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

The concept of an everything app, often referred to as a "super app," is massively popular in Asia and tech companies across the world have tried to replicate it.

WHAT IS A SUPER APP?

A super app, or what Musk refers to as an "everything app," has been described as the Swiss army knife of mobile apps, offering a suite of services for users such as messaging, social networking, peer-to-peer payments and e-commerce shopping.

These mega apps are widely used in Asia because mobile is the main form of access to the internet for many people in the region, wrote Scott Galloway, a New York University professor of marketing and co-host of tech podcast "Pivot," last year.