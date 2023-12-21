Sony highlights PS5 momentum as hardware sales top 50m

Sony's games business was its largest unit by sales and the second-biggest contributor to operating profit after music in the last financial year.

Management comments in August that PS5 sales had been weaker than expected led to jitters among investors. Sony has said its 25 million unit goal is a "high target and not within easy reach", with the company looking to strike a good balance between sales volumes and profitability.

"We've done some good promotions this year. I will say we've done fewer promotions at this stage of the lifecycle than we ever have in the history of the company," Lempel said in an interview.

PS5 sales were hampered by supply chain snarls earlier in its lifecycle. Those have eased, with it now gaining tailwinds including the Oct 20 launch of critically acclaimed game "Marvel's Spider-Man 2".

The Japanese company, which is known for single-player games, is making a push into live-service titles, which offer continuous online play.

Sony's Naughty Dog last week said it has cancelled an online game from its "The Last of Us" franchise, saying releasing it would have hit development of single-player titles.