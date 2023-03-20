How Barcelona stumped Real Madrid to sprint clear in the LaLiga title race

Barcelona and Real Madrid have already faced each other four times this season. Their first encounter, at the Santiago Bernabeu, was a clinical triumph 3-1 triumph for Los Blancos. But since the turn of the year, Xavi's Blaugrana seem to have their number. They triumphed in the Supercopa final 3-1 and held on for a 0-1 win in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semis. Now, at Camp Nou, Barcelona had a chance to knock the wind out of their bitter rivals and gain a substantial lead at the top of the LaLiga table. Real, for their part, had to cut Barca's lead for any hope of a domestic title.

Madrid started in a 4-3-3. In a surprise move, Ancelloti left Tchouameni and Ceballos on the field, opting for the veteran duo of Kroos and Modric in midfield. While the pair had successfully snuffed out Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16, they had also failed to make an impression in the Copa Del Rey loss.

Barca also started a 4-3-3, with Gavi up top alongside Raphinha and Lewandowski, given the responsibility of putting constant pressure on Real's backline. Their strategy had changed too. Despite their victory in the Copa Del Rey, Barca saw just 35 percent of the ball in that match. Xavi, a midfield legend imprinted with the club's identity, was unsatisfied.

"We are preparing the game in a certain way," he told The Athletic. "We'll try to be more dominant than we were last time against them."