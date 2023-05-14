A foundation: A short story for Mother's Day

Sabina was doing her undergraduate degree when she fell in love. A year later, she was blessed with Rekha. But Rekha's father had left the picture early, not intending to be part of their lives.

Sabina was lost. She initially hid her pregnancy from her family, terrified her parents would shun her. She kept thinking that she had ruined her mother's dreams of her future.

At one point, Sabina thought she would run away, setting out on her own because she wanted to keep the baby. But she couldn't do it. She knew she would miss her mother too much.

Sabina revealed the truth to her mother Sharmin when it became too difficult to hide. Sabina's mother was shocked, of course, but she understood immediately. Whatever her feelings about Sabina's actions, she loved her daughter and recognised that she needed her mother more than ever.

For the next decade, Sharmin did everything she could to help her daughter raise Rekha. While Sabina pursued her education further, she took care of her granddaughter. Sharmin cooked, cleaned, and looked after the house during exams, allowing her daughter to reach the top of her class. She even babysat when Sabina got a job at a reputable company and started rising through the ranks. Sabina called her mother her 'rock'.

Then came the day of the diagnosis, when doctors told Sharmin she only had a year or so to live.

It came as a massive blow to Sabina. Without her mother, she felt the ground give way beneath her feet. For years she believed she didn't need a partner to raise her daughter. After all, she had her mother.

But, on May 14, 2018, she was gone. Rekha was devastated, but she knew her mother needed her even then. She put her mourning for her grandmother aside and went to her mother.

Those had been their darkest days. The two had to learn how to work together as a family. It wasn't easy. Tensions rose, tempers flared, and mother and daughter had to keep going while nursing the hurt in their hearts. But even in their worst moments, they were still a team. A united front against the world.

The years passed, and they grew stronger. Despite Sabina's troubles at home, her performance at work drew steady praise and, eventually, promotions. Rekha, who inherited her work ethic from her mother, did well in school. But, despite their success, a sadness lingered in the air. A pain that grew keener every Mother's Day. They never spoke about it, but it hung between them regardless.