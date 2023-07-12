Meta's Threads is a blast from the past. Is it good enough to take down Twitter?

Threads has the potential to become the go-to platform for users seeking a friendly and simple public space for conversation. By fostering an atmosphere of respect and encouraging meaningful interactions, Threads can attract a diverse community of people who yearn for genuine connections beyond the noise and superficiality of other platforms.

However, some may argue that this simplicity comes at the cost of functionality and customisation. Unlike other platforms, Threads does not allow users to filter their feeds based on topics, hashtags, or keywords. This means that users must scroll through many irrelevant or uninteresting posts to find the ones that matter to them. Its format and interface are also quite similar to Twitter, and its bookmarks feature could create more clutter rather than convenience.



It must also make good on its bold promise to respect your privacy and data. That's right, unlike Meta, Threads wants you to feel safe and secure. But, coming from the same parent company, it will have to overcome the general distrust of users.



Some may argue that Threads has no future. After all, it faces fierce competition from Twitter's loyal base of over 300 million users and constant innovations in features and services. BlueSky, a new social networking service with a similar design, has also recruited Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to its board of directors. Threads may face difficulties convincing users to join its platform in the face of such stiff opposition.



Will Threads be able to overcome these challenges to become the fresh new platform for interesting voices, or will it join the ranks of MySpace and Google Plus in the social media graveyard? Only time will tell.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.