Meta's Threads is a blast from the past. Is it good enough to take down Twitter?

Meta's new social app Threads dropped on Jul 6 and instantly became a hot topic.
The text-based conversation app, Zuckerberg's rival to Twitter, allows users to write, share, and respond to posts with a 500-character limit. The app is also integrated with Instagram, so users can carry over their usernames and those they follow.
As soon as I heard about it, I opened an account and used it to post every wayward thought drifting through my head. Threads aims to offer a refreshing and nostalgic experience for users tired of the clutter and complexity of other platforms. I couldn't help but note the app's very clean and simple design.
Remember the pristine and elementary UI of late 2000s Facebook mostly browsed on PCs and laptops? Threads gives off a similar vibe.
Luckily, its timing was also perfect. The platform's launch coincided with the controversy over Twitter's temporary limit on how much content users could view each day, which some users speculated was an attempt to force them to get Twitter Blue subscriptions.
Is Twitter losing its charm? Many users think so. The platform has undergone drastic changes in the past year, making it less appealing and frustrating. Since Elon Musk bought Twitter in October, the Twitter community has been highly critical of his new policies and features.
The content limit is the latest and one of the most controversial changes. It greatly limits how many tweets non-paying users can see per day. Initially set at 600, the limit was increased to 1,000 in the face of an angry backlash. However, many still find the new limit too restrictive and unfair, especially compared to the 10,000 tweets verified or paying users can access. This creates a sense of inequality and exclusion among users who cannot afford or do not want to pay for Twitter Blue. This subscription service offers extra perks, such as undoing tweets, customising app icons, and accessing exclusive content.
Another change that has angered many users is the overhaul of the verification program and the removal of blue ticks from many accounts. Musk claimed that the verification system, which generally granted a blue tick to accounts whose identity was verified, was flawed and needed to be revamped to ensure that only 'notable' users received the blue checkmarks. However, many users felt that this was just his way of silencing or marginalising voices that do not align with his views or interests.
Twitter also introduced several new features like polls, fleets, spaces, and newsletters meant to enhance user engagement and interaction. However, some users felt the latest gimmicks cluttered the platform and distracted from Twitter's core purpose - sharing short and snappy messages.
In contrast, Threads does not bombard users with ads or limit their access to content. Users can view as many threads as they want without paying anything or being verified. In an era dominated by clutter and complexity in the social media landscape, Threads is refreshing in curating a nostalgic experience reminiscent of simpler times. It's about creating a chill space for conversation without the unnecessary fuss.
Threads is trying to bring back the simplicity and authenticity many feel has been lost on other social media platforms. Its user interface takes us back to the days of straightforward timelines, where posts were presented in chronological order, allowing us to enjoy an experience free of clutter.
Threads has the potential to become the go-to platform for users seeking a friendly and simple public space for conversation. By fostering an atmosphere of respect and encouraging meaningful interactions, Threads can attract a diverse community of people who yearn for genuine connections beyond the noise and superficiality of other platforms.
However, some may argue that this simplicity comes at the cost of functionality and customisation. Unlike other platforms, Threads does not allow users to filter their feeds based on topics, hashtags, or keywords. This means that users must scroll through many irrelevant or uninteresting posts to find the ones that matter to them. Its format and interface are also quite similar to Twitter, and its bookmarks feature could create more clutter rather than convenience.
It must also make good on its bold promise to respect your privacy and data. That's right, unlike Meta, Threads wants you to feel safe and secure. But, coming from the same parent company, it will have to overcome the general distrust of users.
Some may argue that Threads has no future. After all, it faces fierce competition from Twitter's loyal base of over 300 million users and constant innovations in features and services. BlueSky, a new social networking service with a similar design, has also recruited Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to its board of directors. Threads may face difficulties convincing users to join its platform in the face of such stiff opposition.
Will Threads be able to overcome these challenges to become the fresh new platform for interesting voices, or will it join the ranks of MySpace and Google Plus in the social media graveyard? Only time will tell.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.