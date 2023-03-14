Bangladesh saw nearly 600 student suicides in 2022. What is causing these tragedies?

Recently, my brother asked me to use my personal computer. He’s a teenager enrolled in Class 7 at Alia Madrasah. He had been acting moody lately, so I told him I would let him use it if he wrote something instead of watching YouTube.

After he gave it back, I found a new Word document. I gave in to my curiosity and opened it. There was only a single sentence on it:

“I’m a lonely person because everyone in the world hates me.”

I was utterly shocked. His grumpiness, his stubbornness, his unrealistic expectations, his drop off in studies, and his sudden skipping of classes – it all suddenly made sense. It was midnight, but I wanted to rush into his room to hug him and tell him that everything would be okay.

Many around us are struggling to stay afloat. To survive. But we don’t always see it.

Someone I knew had been a victim of domestic violence for a long time. She always fought to stay optimistic. She kept assuring her friends:

“Don’t panic. It’s okay. I’m all right.”

But some time last year, her hope ran out, and she committed suicide.

An Aachol Foundation report found that 585 students in Bangladesh committed suicide in 2022, nearly 50 a month. Most of them, 76.12 percent, were between 13 and 19 years old.