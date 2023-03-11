Are we hurting our friends and ourselves by clinging to childish ideas of friendship?

Ultimately, I think friendship, like any relationship, is about human beings interacting with each other to figure out how we feel and react. As we spend time together, we try to figure out what works for us and what doesn’t. And this can change. It takes time to find people with whom we can enjoy a genuine, long-lasting relationship. And as we grow older and take on different responsibilities, the number of people in this group grows small.

So, how do we decide who will be part of our tribe? Mine has three basic criteria.

First, we need to understand how we respond to their presence. Do we feel anxious, excited, affectionate, safe, joyful? In some ways, our physical reaction can be just as telling as our annoying, overanalysing brain.

Two, how authentic can you be with them? Do you have to filter yourself? Do you feel like you have to walk on eggshells? Or are you comfortable enough them who you truly are at your very core?

And third, if you ask them for feedback, will they be honest while being loving and respectful? To me this is one of the most essential aspects of friendship.

I need people around me who will call me out when I do something wrong, but I also need them to do it in a caring way that understands that we all make mistakes and there is room to grow. I want to better myself, but it can be hard to take direct criticism. It is possible to get so caught up in our own perceptions that you can’t get a clear view of the objective situation. When I hurt someone, I want to know and understand my mistake and adjust my behaviour accordingly.

These may not seem like the building blocks of the friendships spoken of in our myths, epics, and legends. But they are, for me, the basis for a strong, lasting connection where we find joy in each other’s company. It may not seem like a lot to ask, but it isn’t easy either.

Adjusting our understanding of friendships will free us from the unrealistic expectations that were set in our childhoods. If we do so, we won’t put undue pressure on our friends or ourselves to meet these lofty goals. Instead, we will be able to see people for who they are and, hopefully, appreciate them more fully.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.