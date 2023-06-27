Paralysed by choice? Here's how to stop overthinking your decisions

Imagine you're out to eat with your friends. The whole group starts ordering food. Everyone seems set on what they want to order, but when it's your turn, you freeze. Even though you've been ruminating over the menu for a while now, you're torn about what to order. You start to panic, unsure of what to choose. Everybody impatiently waiting for you only adds fuel to the fire. Ultimately, you give in and order the first thing you can read off the menu without giving it a second thought.

If you've ever faced such a situation, you may have encountered analysis paralysis - an overwhelming state of overthinking that inhibits your ability to make decisions. Analysis paralysis occurs when we spend excessive time researching and evaluating all available options, hoping to make the best possible decision. However, this overanalysis can lead to a spiral of pondering, leaving us unable to choose (Patalano & Juanchich, 2017). This indecision often comes with a range of negative emotions, including anxiety, inability to focus, fatigue, and increased heart rate (Souchkov & Katasonov, 2020).

Analysis paralysis can affect all our decisions, even those that seem easy. Simple choices like picking a drink or deciding what to wear can become overwhelming challenges. Analysis paralysis can also profoundly impact academic and professional performance, as well as any task that requires critical thinking and effort (McWhirter et al., 2018; Pots et al., 2020).