The hidden struggles of being plus-size

I am often asked why I didn't participate in extracurricular activities at school and university. To avoid going into detail, I usually say I'm shy and introverted. However, this was a massive oversimplification. The real reason is my size.

I was in the fifth grade when I finally got too big to pass as what most Bangladeshi people consider 'normal'. Every event and activity, from volunteer activities to spelling bees, warranted matching t-shirts. And as someone who could never find a t-shirt in their size, the difference in clothing was the ultimate symbol of how much of an outsider I truly was.

The issue never stopped with clothing either. In almost every social setting involving new people, I found my size to be a topic hanging over peoples' heads like a balloon begging to be popped.

Some people would go out of their way to tell me how cute I was, as though it were a given that I thought of myself as ugly. Others would try to think of new jokes about my weight, as if needing to address the elephant in the room (pun not intended) before the tension became too much to bear.

In class discussions about health, diets or fitness, I always feel everyone trying to avoid looking in my direction. But even that is better than a friend reassuringly squeezing my shoulder – a gesture that feels like even more of a slap to the face because it comes from a place of affection.