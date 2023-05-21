I was mired in post-university blues. Then I returned to an old hobby - doodling

The ‘post-university blues’ is one of the most natural and common phenomena ever experienced by studentkind.

Ignore it as much as you want; it eventually creeps up on every young adult transitioning into adulthood. Yet, when we finally reach that phase ourselves, it feels like the most overwhelmingly dull and inescapable slump of our lives. Unfortunately, we are the only people who can help us out of this situation. We must decide for ourselves what to do next, which is undoubtedly the hardest decision to make.

Like any significant life decision, a certain waiting period is usually par for the course. That being said, waiting is a very slippery slope, where we can go from taking a well-deserved post-undergrad break to complete overindulgence.

So, how do we handle this ambiguous transitional time?

As someone currently going through these trials and tribulations, I suggest relaxing with a purpose.