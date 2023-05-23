The social media harassment of public figures has gotten out of hand

In Bangladesh, social media use is on the rise, with around 39 million active social media users in January 2021, according to a report by We Are Social and Hootsuite. The most popular platform in the country is Facebook, with 37 million active users. This rise has been accompanied by a spike in online harassment. A 2018 survey by the National Youth Taskforce Against Cyberbullying and Sexual Harassment found that 65 per cent of young people in Bangladesh have experienced online harassment, with women being the primary targets. The survey also noted that social media platforms were the most common location for such harassment.

This behaviour is not limited to celebrities in the entertainment industry but also extends to politicians, activists, and journalists. In fact, a survey conducted by the International Center for Journalists in 2018 found that more than one-third of female journalists have experienced online harassment, with social media being the most common platform for such abuse.

The impact of online harassment can be severe, with consequences such as mental health problems, damage to personal and professional lives, and safety and security concerns. The World Health Organization has recognised online harassment as a form of violence against women that can perpetuate gender inequality and discrimination. Therefore, it is crucial to create awareness about the impact of online harassment and to take action to prevent and mitigate it.

As social media users, we must be more mindful of our words and actions and strive to create a positive and respectful online environment. At the same time, social media companies must take a more proactive approach to combat online harassment and ensure that their platforms are safe and inclusive for all users.

People deserve admiration and constructive criticism based on their work. Still, it is also essential to respect the personal lives of those we interact with, even when it is through a screen. The social media users of Bangladesh must ask themselves – is it reasonable to judge others' personal lives through the lens of the tiny slivers we see in public? And would we want to withstand the same scrutiny ourselves?

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.