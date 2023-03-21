The thrill of South Asian literature in English is its confrontations with colonial constraints

South Asian literature is not a novel concept. Some consider the literature of the Indian subcontinent to be older than that of many Western nations. Western academics have long studied the mythology of this region, like the Puranas, and the Vedas, which stem from India. Numerous ethnographers from the west have travelled to Asia to research how Asian culture is expressed in daily life and conflict. So what unique flavour can South Asian literature in English offer the modern reader when the vast libraries of the world are available at their fingertips?

Most of the people of South Asia, especially those from regions now labelled Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan, were under British rule for more than a century. The generations who lived under the occupation and their descendants have, at times, struggled to grasp this clash of divergent local and Western cultures fully. And this makes sense. The British, whose influence on education lingers to the O and A levels of English Medium schools today, heavily influenced how we teach ourselves about our own culture and history. They illustrated the east as deficient in civilisation, spirituality, and culture.

In the British view, South Asia was a part of the world that needed rescuing from itself. To do so, they distorted the self-image of its people, imposing their understanding of us through depictions in media and literature. Some may think we have moved past the British influence in the decades since they retreated, but we still strive to mimic the west in our institutions and ideals. Occasionally, the wealthier among us deceive ourselves into thinking everything in the ‘global north’ is better than our impoverished and backwards ‘developing world’.