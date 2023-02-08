James Dean is an icon famous for dying at 24. But his brief life was scintillating

Feb 8 is the birthday of American actor James Byron Dean.

There are few figures as iconic as James Dean.

Though he acted in only three movies before his untimely death, Dean's magnetic charisma remains a cultural touchstone, even referenced in the chorus of a 2014 Taylor Swift hit.

But it isn't just his talent, style, or death that makes Dean compelling. His life was intriguing too.

Dean had a hard childhood. He lost his mother at an early age and his father sent him to live with an aunt and uncle in Indiana. During his childhood and late teenage years, Dean was reportedly subject to repeated sexual abuse. Despite this, he was an exceptional student and popular too. He excelled in academics, basketball and baseball, and even studied drama.

Dean enrolled in Santa Monica College and later at UCLA where he switched his major from pre-law to drama. He played the role of Malcolm in a production of Macbeth and later attended a workshop arranged by famous stage and screen actor James Whitmore.

"I owe a lot to Whitmore," Dean told Seventeen magazine in 1955. "One thing he said helped more than anything. He told me I didn't know the difference between acting as a soft job and acting as a difficult art."