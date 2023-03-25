Vivienne Westwood: The mother of the punk fashion movement

The fashion world lost many notable figures last year, including France's Thierry Mugler and Japan's Issey Miyake. But, right at the end of the year came the passing of Vivienne Westwood, a pioneer of punk fashion.

Westwood's works may be part of fashion history, but they are woven into the fabric of the current scene too. Westwood, a former schoolteacher, got her start in the industry in partnership with music producer Malcolm McLaren, becoming a seamstress at a shop called Let it Rock. The shop was rebranded in 1972 to Too Fast to Live, Too Young to Die before they settled on the now-famous name SEX in 1974.

When The Sex Pistols burst onto the scene in 1975 with their loud, abrasive style, and anti-establishment mentality, the band's collaboration with Westwood and McLaren helped shake the music world. Their sound came from McLaren's experiences with the New York Dolls and The Ramones, while their style came from Westwood's S&M-inspired 'anti-fashion'.