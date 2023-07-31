'Asteroid City' review: A whimsical allegory of the pandemic

There's a beguiling and nostalgic charm to the movie's warm pastels, calling to mind an idealised vision of 1950s America while also feeling undoubtedly timeless. The meticulous sets, impeccable colour grading, and geometric designs transport audiences to another bygone era of simplicity and wonder that may never have existed. And yet, the production design also calls to mind the atomic bomb tests seen in Oppenheimer, where facsimiles of American town life were set up in the desert to observe their disintegration in the wake of nuclear armageddon. It is bright, cheerful, artificial and a little unsettling.

This attention to detail is meticulous through every element of the film and in every frame, with some surprising moments drawing from Anderson's forays into animation. And, like in several recent movies, he is once again playing with the transition between different aspect ratios, adding a dynamic, ineffable flow to the storytelling through the visual narrative.

And there are Anderson's subtle touches to the classics of world cinema, like a reference to Satyajit Ray's Days and Nights in the Forest through an amusing game played by the cadets. Of course, as the towering credits on the poster will tell you, a few capricious cameos are also sprinkled in.

But the film's heart lies in its elegant screenplay, which intertwines ideas of style and substance while remaining quick, funny, and smart. Working alongside long-time collaborator Roman Coppola, Anderson weaves together a massive cast of characters, splitting their screen time impeccably to give each enough time to shine brightly, if only for a moment. The highlights are an effervescent Johansson and a charismatic Schwartzman, who bring depth and nuance to their performances, allowing their chemistry to resonate through the screen.

With its barrage of dry humour, snappy cutaways, and sudden twists and turns, the film is overflowing with distractions. In some ways, it mirrors Schwartzman's efforts to deflect his grief by spiriting his kids to space camp. And when things take a cosmic turn, it's easy to get swept away by the movie.