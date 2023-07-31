    বাংলা

    'Asteroid City' review: A whimsical allegory of the pandemic

    The latest from auteur Wes Anderson has his trademark meticulous craftsmanship, asking us to uncover its intricate layers

    Zareef Daian
    Published : 31 July 2023, 02:00 PM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 02:00 PM

    Despite his iconic status as an auteur, Wes Anderson can be a polarising director. His films are always meticulously crafted, inviting us to explore their intricate layers. But whether there's anything meaningful under all that sleight of hand has always been the question.

    Thankfully his latest effort, Asteroid City, is a gem that pulls together his usual captivating cast and nods to cinematic history with a profound commentary on the human experience. It feels like a whimsical allegory of the pandemic, with a glimmer of hope shining through the chaos.

    The movie tells the story of a play called 'Asteroid City' in which a grieving father (Jason Schwartzman) travels with his tech-obsessed family to the small titular town for a stargazing event for junior space cadets. As he prepares to tell his children of a family tragedy, he meets the other camp attendees, including an actress (Scarlett Johansson) and her daughter, only for an otherworldly event to change everything.

    But before we delve into the film's strong themes, let's linger on the surface pleasures a while longer. After all, with Anderson, style is substance, and Asteroid City's construction has so much worth praising.

    There's a beguiling and nostalgic charm to the movie's warm pastels, calling to mind an idealised vision of 1950s America while also feeling undoubtedly timeless. The meticulous sets, impeccable colour grading, and geometric designs transport audiences to another bygone era of simplicity and wonder that may never have existed. And yet, the production design also calls to mind the atomic bomb tests seen in Oppenheimer, where facsimiles of American town life were set up in the desert to observe their disintegration in the wake of nuclear armageddon. It is bright, cheerful, artificial and a little unsettling.

    This attention to detail is meticulous through every element of the film and in every frame, with some surprising moments drawing from Anderson's forays into animation. And, like in several recent movies, he is once again playing with the transition between different aspect ratios, adding a dynamic, ineffable flow to the storytelling through the visual narrative.

    And there are Anderson's subtle touches to the classics of world cinema, like a reference to Satyajit Ray's Days and Nights in the Forest through an amusing game played by the cadets. Of course, as the towering credits on the poster will tell you, a few capricious cameos are also sprinkled in.

    But the film's heart lies in its elegant screenplay, which intertwines ideas of style and substance while remaining quick, funny, and smart. Working alongside long-time collaborator Roman Coppola, Anderson weaves together a massive cast of characters, splitting their screen time impeccably to give each enough time to shine brightly, if only for a moment. The highlights are an effervescent Johansson and a charismatic Schwartzman, who bring depth and nuance to their performances, allowing their chemistry to resonate through the screen.

    With its barrage of dry humour, snappy cutaways, and sudden twists and turns, the film is overflowing with distractions. In some ways, it mirrors Schwartzman's efforts to deflect his grief by spiriting his kids to space camp. And when things take a cosmic turn, it's easy to get swept away by the movie.

    But, underneath the surface, there is a refreshing take on grief and acceptance. Though rooted in a family tragedy, the story of Schwartzman and his family resonates with those who lived through the frenzy and panic introduced by the pandemic.

    It was a time of stomach-churning uncertainty, where the world seemed entirely beyond our control. But Asteroid City shows that, even amid this global disruption, there is a glimmer of hope in our ability to make a difference and positively impact our lives, whether those efforts are personal or global.

    It highlights the profound impact that creativity and artistic endeavour can have; a reminder that, even amid the unpredictable tides of time and fate, we can express ourselves through art and use it to find solace, inspiration, and renewed purpose.

    And this is why the film works. Despite the layer upon layer of artifice, there is a true foundation in real, honest emotion. Wes Anderson's films have always featured deadpan humour, nuanced whimsy, and a visionary eye. But what sets his best films apart is whether they genuinely connect with their audience. By that measure, Asteroid City is one of his most transcendent works.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

